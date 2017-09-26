Sale Gives Up 4 HRs In Playoff Tuneup, Jays Beat Red Sox

By DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale matched a career worst by giving up four home runs in a playoff tuneup, including a pair to Josh Donaldson, and the Boston Red Sox lost 9-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Teoscar Hernandez hit one of his two homers off Sale, and Kendrys Morales had the other against Boston’s ace lefty. Sale (17-8) allowed five runs in five innings and surrendered multiple homers for the third time in five starts. Sale last allowed four homers in a game Aug. 23, 2013 against Texas.

Boston’s magic number over the Yankees in the AL East is three with five games remaining. New York beat Tampa Bay 6-1.

Sale did have eight strikeouts, giving him 308 for the season.

J.A. Happ (10-11) pitched seven strong innings for the last-place Blue Jays.

