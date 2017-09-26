Sale Gives Up 4 HRs In Playoff Tuneup, Jays Beat Red Sox

2 Suspects Sought After Shooting In ChelseaA man and woman were shot on Congress Street in Chelsea Tuesday night

Mayor Walsh Faces Councilor Tito Jackson In November RunoffVoters went to the polls Tuesday to narrow down mayoral races in Boston, Framingham and Lawrence.

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Charged With Assaulting Girl, 16A former star of the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" who's accused of groping a female cast member of a musical he was supposed to appear in now faces charges he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Massachusetts.

Teacher Welcomes Students To School With A Song Every DayA music teacher at a Newburyport elementary school has found a unique way to start off every day.