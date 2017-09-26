Eduardo Nunez Day To Day After Re-Aggravating Right Knee

BOSTON (CBS) — Eduardo Nunez’s return to the Red Sox lineup did not last long.

The utility infielder played on Monday for the first time since injuring his right knee back on September 9, DHing for Boston in their 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Nunez gave the knee a good test as he legged out a double in his first at-bat. He later scored on a Hanley Ramirez ground-out to give Boston a 2-1 lead in the second inning.

But all that momentum came to a screeching halt in his second at-bat, as he re-aggravated the knee when his foot got stuck at home plate while fouling a ball off. He collapsed in the batter’s box, which prompted a visit from manger John Farrell and Boston’s trainer. Nunez pleaded with them to let him finish the at-bat, and for whatever reason Farrell allowed it to happen.

Nunez lined to third base, and barely made it out of the batter’s box on the bad knee. He limped back to the dugout, and was replaced by Sam Travis for the rest of the game.

He didn’t hold back his disappointment with this setback after the loss.

“It sucks. It sucks. Especially this time of year when it’s close to the playoffs,” Nunez told reporters. “We thought it was more ready than it was. I’m going to keep working, keep positive. Hopefully in three more days we’ll try again.”

Nunez and the Red Sox are hoping a few more days rest will let him play in their final series of the season against the Houston Astros, and he’ll be good to go for the postseason. The infielder has hit .313 with 20 extra-base hits in 38 games for the Red Sox since being acquired from San Francisco ahead of the trade deadline.