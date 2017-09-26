Maine Gov. LePage Threatens To Fire Sheriffs Who Don’t Follow ICE Requests

Filed Under: Ice, Immigration, Maine, Paul LePage

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor has sent a letter to county sheriffs directing them to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Gov. Paul LePage in the Tuesday letter said Maine law requires sheriffs to obey his law enforcement orders. He threatened to remove sheriffs who don’t comply with federal detention requests to hold individuals up to 48 hours.

paullepage1 Maine Gov. LePage Threatens To Fire Sheriffs Who Dont Follow ICE Requests

Maine Governor Paul LePage. (WBZ-TV)

LePage hasn’t named sheriffs he would target. Maine’s constitution says a governor can remove a sheriff following a “complaint, due notice and hearing.”

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce has said he would reject requests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to hold prisoners in jail beyond their scheduled release.

Massachusetts’ highest court in July ruled state law doesn’t allow police officers to hold individuals solely on the basis of a federal immigration detainer request.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch