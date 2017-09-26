Maine Gov. LePage Threatens To Fire Sheriffs Who Don’t Follow ICE Requests

Foxboro Dad In Murder-Suicide Struggled With PTSD, Family SaysThe man at the center of a murder-suicide in Foxboro was a loving father who struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, his family said.

Boston, Framingham, Lawrence Hold Preliminary Elections For MayorVoters will go to the polls Tuesday to narrow down mayoral races in Boston, Framingham and Lawrence.

Maine Gov. LePage Threatens To Fire Sheriffs Who Don't Follow ICE RequestsMaine's Republican governor has sent a letter to county sheriffs directing them to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Police: Gas Found On Slain Princeton Jogger's Body; Suspect Bought GasPolice say socks and a hair tie found on the body of a Google employee slain while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home tested positive for gasoline--and the man charged with killing her bought $5 worth of gas on the day of her death.