Patriots-Texans Snap Counts: Butler Back To Full Workload, Branch Still Limited

Filed Under: Alan Branch, Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Malcolm Butler’s workload suddenly became a source of controversy when the Pro-Bowl cornerback did not start and had a markedly reduced snap count against the Saints in Week 2. But it appears that all the talk of him being “phased out” of the defense was premature.

Butler was one of three Patriots who played all 71 defensive snaps against the Texans on Sunday, along with safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The corner had played 49 out of 65 snaps (75 percent) against the Saints, which raised eyebrows in light of his subpar performance to start the season.

The other Patriot whose snap count (or lack thereof) turned heads was Alan Branch, who played just six in New Orleans. He got bumped up to 21 snaps (30 percent) against the Texans, but it was still the lightest workload of all Patriots defensive linemen. Malcom Brown and rookie Adam Butler (46 snaps each) were among the linemen who out-snapped Branch.

Here are some other notable snap counts for the Patriots in Week 3:

  • Rob Gronkowski played 64 of 65 snaps (98 percent) after leaving the game early in Week 2. Gronk caught eight of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown, and was also an effective blocker against Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt on the right edge. So apparently, his groin injury was never a legitimate concern.
  • Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy got a significant bump in snaps, playing 51 (72 percent) after earning 56 in the previous two games combined. Guy helped make one of the defense’s best plays of the game, a third-and-1 stop against Texans running back Lamar Miller.
  • Deatrich Wise Jr. got another uptick in snaps with 34 (48 percent) on Sunday. He played 17 and 28 snaps in Weeks 1-2. The rookie defensive end has the highest Pro Football Focus grade of all Patriots defenders through three weeks with an “above average” 84.2 mark.
dl tom brady patriots texans offensive line snap Patriots Texans Snap Counts: Butler Back To Full Workload, Branch Still Limited

Tom Brady reacts at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 24, 2017. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It appears that Branch won’t necessarily lose his place on the Patriots defense entirely, but it’s clear that he still has plenty of work to do if he wants to reclaim the workload he had in 2016. Malcolm Butler, meanwhile, looks to have regained his typically prominent role in the secondary.

The defense’s poor game against the Texans is an entirely different issue. But the snap counts on the defense, particularly along the front line, continue to be worth monitoring.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of 98.5 The Sports Hub, CBS, or any subsidiaries. Have a news tip, question, or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch