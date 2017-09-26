NightSide – A Weekend of Protests in the NFL

BOSTON (CBS) – On Friday, President Trump launched an attack against the growing number of NFL players that have decided to kneel during the national anthem, saying that he’d love to see one of the owners fire any player disrespecting the flag. As a result, more than one hundred players took a knee or stayed in the tunnel during the anthem yesterday in an act of solidarity and a celebration of their right to protest. Did you have an issue with players kneeling during the national anthem? Is it unpatriotic, or an exercise of their First Amendment rights? Will you boycott the NFL if players continue to protest? Should owners tell their players to stand up or be fired? Does it concern you to hear the President calling for an employer to fire private citizens?