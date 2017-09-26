Foxboro Dad In Murder-Suicide Struggled With PTSD, Family Says

FOXBORO (CBS/AP) — The man at the center of a murder-suicide in Foxboro last week was a loving father who struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Iraq in the 1990s, according to his family.

Police say 49-year-old William Scaccia Jr. shot his 6-year-old son Anthony in the boy’s home last Thursday before killing himself.

William and Anthony Scaccia (Family photo)

Anthony’s mother, Laurie Tolliver, said William Scaccia was “not a monster,” but “one of the greatest guys you could ever meet.”

She says he was an Army veteran with a nursing degree.

Scaccia’s mother, Dianne Usevich, said her son’s PTSD “spiraled out of control” recently, but he was really “a wonderful guy.”

She says father and son will be buried together.

Tolliver says by speaking out she hopes others with PTSD will seek help.

