Mookie Betts ‘Not That Concerned’ About Wrist Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — It sounds like the Red Sox have dodged a major bullet with Mookie Betts. The right fielder said after last night’s 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays that his wrist injury isn’t as bad as it may seem.

“I’m not that concerned,” Betts told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Jonny Miller after the game. “I think I’ll be fine.”

Betts will undergo further tests on Tuesday after aggravating a left wrist injury on an RBI single in the fifth inning. Manager John Farrell and a trainer checked on Betts at the time and decided to leave him in the game, but removed him for precautionary reasons in the eighth.

Describing his wrist discomfort as a “sharp pain”, Betts acknowledged that it had been bothering him for a couple of days – but doesn’t foresee anything serious emerging from the injury.

“I just took a swing and felt it,” said Betts. “It’s just been kind of pain for swings, but that’s just part of the season.”

Eduardo Nunez also had to exit the game on Monday night, re-injuring a sprained PCL in his right knee after he had just returned to the lineup. He is considered day-to-day for now.

With six games left, the Red Sox have to deal with the tricky balancing act of key injuries and a need to keep winning in order to clinch the American League East. But their magic number currently sits at just three, and it appears that Betts will not need to miss any significant time.