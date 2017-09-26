Foxwoods Is Opening An Indoor Go-Kart Center

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (CBS) – Foxwoods will soon be offering its visitors a new thrill, and this one has nothing to do with hitting the jackpot.
The resort and casino announced this week that it will be partnering with On Track Karting to make a “high-performance, European-style indoor karting center” featuring “dramatic elevation changes and hairpin turns.”
Foxwoods says the gas-powered karts will reach speeds of 40 mph on the multi-level track. Executives promise it will be “one of the longest and fastest indoor kart runs ever constructed.”
“Our goal is to continue to provide more fun and exciting reasons for guests to visit Foxwoods,” CEO Felix Rappaport said.
The center is set to open in early 2018.