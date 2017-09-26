Foxwoods Is Opening An Indoor Go-Kart Center

Filed Under: Foxwoods

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (CBS) – Foxwoods will soon be offering its visitors a new thrill, and this one has nothing to do with hitting the jackpot.

The resort and casino announced this week that it will be partnering with On Track Karting to make a “high-performance, European-style indoor karting center” featuring “dramatic elevation changes and hairpin turns.”

foxwoods karts Foxwoods Is Opening An Indoor Go Kart Center

The design for the indoor kart track. (Screengrab from Foxwoods.com)

Foxwoods says the gas-powered karts will reach speeds of 40 mph on the multi-level track. Executives promise it will be “one of the longest and fastest indoor kart runs ever constructed.”

“Our goal is to continue to provide more fun and exciting reasons for guests to visit Foxwoods,” CEO Felix Rappaport said.

The center is set to open in early 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch