Community Mourns Father, Son After Murder-Suicide

FOXBORO (CBS) – A heartbroken community came together to mourn the loss of a father and son who died in a murder-suicide.

The Foxboro town common became a place of reflection and sorrow. People are trying to come to terms with the death of six-year-old Anthony Scaccia, shot to death last week by his father, William Scaccia, who also took his own life. He was a veteran whose family said suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Very sorry for what happened. I would never, never, ever imagine losing a child at the age of six. I understand that the Dad was very sick,” said Donna Tewksbury. “I feel really, really bad for the family.”

It was a chance to give comfort to Anthony’s devastated family, letting them know they’re not alone.

“We mourn a life tonight cut short,” said Pastor Bill Dudley. “It is a sad, unimaginable and unbearable loss for us all.”

Balloons were released in a darkened sky, sent toward the heavens along with prayers.

“When I read that a six-year-old little boy died and his father, who’s three years younger than me died and couldn’t have been right, it was horrible and this community this is what we do, we come together,” said Bob Gillis.

On a September night, the community reached out to a broken family trying to help them take a step toward possibly healing someday.