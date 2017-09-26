WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Community Mourns Father, Son After Murder-Suicide

Filed Under: Anthony Scaccia, Foxboro, Murder-Suicide, William Scaccia

FOXBORO (CBS) – A heartbroken community came together to mourn the loss of a father and son who died in a murder-suicide.

The Foxboro town common became a place of reflection and sorrow. People are trying to come to terms with the death of six-year-old Anthony Scaccia, shot to death last week by his father, William Scaccia, who also took his own life. He was a veteran whose family said suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

vigil2 Community Mourns Father, Son After Murder Suicide

Vigil held on Foxboro Common after murder-suicide (WBZ-TV)

“Very sorry for what happened. I would never, never, ever imagine losing a child at the age of six. I understand that the Dad was very sick,” said Donna Tewksbury. “I feel really, really bad for the family.”

It was a chance to give comfort to Anthony’s devastated family, letting them know they’re not alone.

“We mourn a life tonight cut short,” said Pastor Bill Dudley. “It is a sad, unimaginable and unbearable loss for us all.”

anthony Community Mourns Father, Son After Murder Suicide

William and Anthony Scaccia (Family photo)

Balloons were released in a darkened sky, sent toward the heavens along with prayers.

“When I read that a six-year-old little boy died and his father, who’s three years younger than me died and couldn’t have been right, it was horrible and this community this is what we do, we come together,” said Bob Gillis.

On a September night, the community reached out to a broken family trying to help them take a step toward possibly healing someday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch