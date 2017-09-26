Boston, Framingham, Lawrence Hold Preliminary Elections For Mayor

BOSTON (AP) — A relatively light voter turnout is expected in Boston, where Marty Walsh is seeking re-election to a second four-year term as the city’s mayor.

City Councilor Tito Jackson and a pair of lesser known candidates, retired police officer Robert Cappucci and Joseph Wiley, a health care worker, are also on Tuesday’s nonpartisan preliminary election.

The top two vote-getters advance to the Nov. 7 final election.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, voters in Framingham go to the polls for the first time since residents of New England’s largest town opted to become a city.

Voters will narrow from seven down to two the field of candidates seeking to become Framingham’s first mayor.

In Lawrence, five candidates including former Mayor William Lantigua are challenging incumbent Mayor Daniel Rivera, with two advancing to November.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)