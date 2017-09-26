WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Boston, Framingham, Lawrence Hold Preliminary Elections For Mayor

Filed Under: Boston, Framingham, Lawrence

BOSTON (AP) — A relatively light voter turnout is expected in Boston, where Marty Walsh is seeking re-election to a second four-year term as the city’s mayor.

walsh1 Boston, Framingham, Lawrence Hold Preliminary Elections For Mayor

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.(WBZ-TV)

City Councilor Tito Jackson and a pair of lesser known candidates, retired police officer Robert Cappucci and Joseph Wiley, a health care worker, are also on Tuesday’s nonpartisan preliminary election.

jackson Boston, Framingham, Lawrence Hold Preliminary Elections For Mayor

Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson (WBZ-TV)

The top two vote-getters advance to the Nov. 7 final election.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, voters in Framingham go to the polls for the first time since residents of New England’s largest town opted to become a city.

Voters will narrow from seven down to two the field of candidates seeking to become Framingham’s first mayor.

rivera Boston, Framingham, Lawrence Hold Preliminary Elections For Mayor

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera (WBZ-TV)

In Lawrence, five candidates including former Mayor William Lantigua are challenging incumbent Mayor Daniel Rivera, with two advancing to November.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch