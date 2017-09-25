Preschool Test Will Determine Top 10 Toy List

WATERTOWN (CBS) – Finding games for preschoolers that are fun and educational is the goal of a unique toy test that started Monday at the Goddard pre-school in Watertown.

Kids at 50 Goddard schools around the country are doing the test this week, and that will lead to a preschooler top ten list.

From the oldest kids at the school to the youngest, the Goddard preschoolers are playing and learning at the same time. This is the 10th year the franchised Goddard Schools are doing the toy test, though it is the first for the new Watertown school.

“Toys that are engaging, that can hold their interest and there’s learning involved in those toys,” says Simmi Verma, one of the school’s owners. “The information is used to identify the top 10 toys which are most popular with the children.”

For the five year olds it might be the lemonade stand game, and for the two year olds it could be learning that the blocks sometimes fall.

“Their brains are developing as early as infants so it is very important that they are in the right environment with the right tools to help them grow,” Verma says.

But fun is still number one. “I think fun is very important because children retain most when they are having fun,” Verma says.

The fun with the new toys goes on all week. The results of the preschooler toy test will be out in about a month.