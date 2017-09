Tractor-Trailer, Dump Truck Crash On I-495Two lanes are shut down on I-495 south in Littleton after a bad crash.

Former Patriot Matt Light Rips Kraft, McCourty For National Anthem KneelingFormer New England Patriots lineman Matt Light further criticized Pats owner Robert Kraft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and veteran Patriots safety and team captain Devin McCourty over the protest.

AG Healey Signs On To Consumer Credit Protection Bill In Wake Of Equifax BreachA week after filing suit against credit scoring agency Equifax, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is pushing for a bill that creates stricter rules on consumers' credit information.

Nationwide Test Of Emergency Alert System Planned For WednesdayAmerica’s Emergency Alert System will be tested nationwide for just the third time on Wednesday, Sept. 27.