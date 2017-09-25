‘Shame On You’: Patriots Fans Angry After Being Charged For Tap Water

FOXBORO (CBS) – With temperatures soaring into the 80s across New England Sunday, it should come as no surprise that Patriots fans would be streaming for the concession stands in search of water.

But some thirsty fans got bad news. As vendors waited for their stock of bottled water to be replenished, people reported being charged for tap water.

Needless to say, they weren’t happy – and they let the team hear about it on social media.

@Patriots @GilletteStadium concession stand out of bottled water. I was offered tap water for $4.50!! — scottcarruthers (@ecarruthersjr) September 24, 2017

@Patriots so, hottest game I've been to and you run out of water, but, charging $4.50 for tap water? Shame on you…. — Joy Garon (@joygaron) September 24, 2017

Through player protests during the national anthem have dominated the headlines, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher And Rich said many of their callers wanted to talk about the water situation.

Phone lines filled with people saying they were told to pay $5 for a cup of tap water at Gillette yesterday when bottled water ran out. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) September 25, 2017

One fan even tweeted that he ended up spending a whopping $45 on tap water at the game.

@Patriots — Loved spending $45 on tap water today… how could you run out of bottles in the 2nd qr? #bestdayever — jim kappos (@jimkappos) September 24, 2017

The Patriots acknowledged the issue in a statement to WBZ-TV Sunday night.

“We apologize. That should not have happened,” team spokesman Stacey James said. “It is the first time that I have ever heard that complaint here. We are looking into the matter to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”