‘Shame On You’: Patriots Fans Angry After Being Charged For Tap Water

FOXBORO (CBS) – With temperatures soaring into the 80s across New England Sunday, it should come as no surprise that Patriots fans would be streaming for the concession stands in search of water.
But some thirsty fans got bad news. As vendors waited for their stock of bottled water to be replenished, people reported being charged for tap water.
Needless to say, they weren’t happy – and they let the team hear about it on social media.
Through player protests during the national anthem have dominated the headlines, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher And Rich said many of their callers wanted to talk about the water situation.
One fan even tweeted that he ended up spending a whopping $45 on tap water at the game.
The Patriots acknowledged the issue in a statement to WBZ-TV Sunday night.
“We apologize. That should not have happened,” team spokesman Stacey James said. “It is the first time that I have ever heard that complaint here. We are looking into the matter to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”