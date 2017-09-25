Massachusetts Gas Prices Are On The Way Down

Filed Under: Gas Prices

BOSTON (AP) — A month after gasoline prices soared after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, the cost of gas in Massachusetts is trickling down.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that the average price of self-serve, regular in Massachusetts has dropped 3 cents in the past week to $2.62 per gallon.

That’s still a nickel higher than the national average and 54 cents higher per gallon than the in-state price one year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling in Massachusetts for as low as $2.41 per gallon and as high as $2.79.

gas prices Massachusetts Gas Prices Are On The Way Down

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AAA says as Gulf Coast refining and delivery systems get back to normal operations and demand drops in the fall, prices will likely continue to be less expensive.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch