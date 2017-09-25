Massachusetts Gas Prices Are On The Way Down

BOSTON (AP) — A month after gasoline prices soared after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, the cost of gas in Massachusetts is trickling down.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that the average price of self-serve, regular in Massachusetts has dropped 3 cents in the past week to $2.62 per gallon.
That’s still a nickel higher than the national average and 54 cents higher per gallon than the in-state price one year ago.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling in Massachusetts for as low as $2.41 per gallon and as high as $2.79.
AAA says as Gulf Coast refining and delivery systems get back to normal operations and demand drops in the fall, prices will likely continue to be less expensive.
