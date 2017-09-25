Dangerously Overweight Pig Rescued From Owner Now Slimming Down

Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, Animal Rescue League, Billerica

BOSTON (CBS) – A health plan for a dangerously overweight pig is working

Maybelle the pig had her weigh-in Monday afternoon and is slimming down. She’s dropped about 20 pounds in the last few months.

maybelle the pig1 Dangerously Overweight Pig Rescued From Owner Now Slimming Down

Maybelle the pig (WBZ-TV)

She was turned over to the Animal Rescue League in June from a home in Billerica.

At the time she was nearly 200 pounds and could barely stand.

Anna Chaletzky, from the Animal Rescue League, says Maybelle feels so much better. “It’s exciting to see how far that she’s come from when she first came in and wanted nothing to do with anything or anyone,” Chaletzky said. “To now she can hear us coming in, she stands for her food she will come out and be with us and it’s wonderful she is a really nice pig.”

Maybelle’s former owner is facing animal cruelty charges.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports

