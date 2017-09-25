Car Crashes Into Utility Pole, Leaves Homes Without Power

BEDFORD (CBS) — Many residents in Bedford spent the morning without power after a car crash brought down a utility pole.
Police responded to Hartwell Road for a report of a downed utility police around 9:20 a.m. Monday. They found a white Nissan sedan on its roof next to the heavily damaged pole.
According to officials, the driver, a 22-year-old Connecticut man, was east on Hartwell Road when he hit the pole and flipped his car. He was the only person in the car.
“As a result of the crash, there were multiple small transformer fires nearby that caused power outages in the area,” Bedford Police said in a statement.
Hartwell Road is closed between Independence Road and South Road while crew check out the damage and make repairs. Officials said it was unclear how many homes lost power.
Officials said the driver’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.