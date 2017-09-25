Brandin Cooks ‘Expected Nothing Less’ From Tom Brady’s ‘Special’ Game-Winning Pass

BOSTON (CBS) — After a relatively quiet first two games, Brandin Cooks had the breakout game fans were patiently awaiting in Sunday’s 36-33 comeback win over the Texans. Exploding for five catches, 131 yards, and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, Cooks put his speed and big-play ability on full display in Foxboro.

Ultimately, like many people in New England who have watched Brady play over the course of his career, Cooks was not surprised at all that the quarterback made such a spectacular throw to him in the final minute with the game on the line.

“Tom Brady made a special throw and I was just sitting there catching the ball,” Cooks told reporters after the game. “It was a perfect throw with perfect timing, and I expected nothing less from Tom.”

Despite the thrilling win, the Patriots can’t feel great about the fact that Brady had to lead a miracle game-winning drive in the first place. Even Cooks realizes that they can still be better.

“It was a great win, but we have a lot of work to do,” said Cooks. “We don’t want to put ourselves in that position again. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board and do what we have to do.”

No. 14 sparked the Patriots’ first drive of the game, catching Brady’s first pass attempt for 44 yards:

But he really opened things up for the Patriots offense when he showed off his breakaway speed on his first touchdown of the day in the third quarter:

It’s safe to say that the wideout has officially made his presence felt as another dynamic weapon for Brady.

Cooks was also asked about his decision to, among many other Patriots, kneel during the national anthem on Sunday. Like the others, he wanted to send a message of unity and support for his teammates.

As a player whose family served in the Marines, Cooks also disagreed with those who feel that he and others who knelt were disrespecting the American flag or the U.S. military.

“To be honest, it’s one of those things where you want to stand with your brothers, kneel with your brothers and be by their side,” said Cooks. “One statement I would just like to make is that a lot of people think we’re disrespecting the flag and the military, but my father and uncle were Marines, and I have the utmost respect for the men and women that fight for our freedom. I feel conflicted in a sense because I have no courage to do something like that, so I understand the magnitude that they’re fighting across the world for our freedom.

“The message we’re trying to send is that we want respect and unity, and there’s only so many ways that you can do it. We decided before the game that we were going to do it and I’m glad we went through with it.”

Cooks celebrates his 24th birthday on Monday, just one day after his coming out party for the Patriots.