Red Sox Defeat Reds, 5-4, Lower Magic Number To 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mookie Betts doubled with the bases loaded to tie it in the eighth inning and dashed home from second base on an infield single, rallying the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Reds that moved them closer to the AL East title.

mookie high 5s teamates after scoring the game winning run Red Sox Defeat Reds, 5 4, Lower Magic Number To 3

Mookie Betts “High-5s” teammates after scoring the winning run Sunday. (Photo credit: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

By winning 14 of its last 17 games, Boston has left virtually no opening for the second-place New York Yankees to catch up. The Red Sox, already assured a playoff spot, completed an 8-1 road trip that put them in excellent position to win a second consecutive division crown for the first time in franchise history.

eugenio suarez fields ball in 3rd inning of sox win over the reds Red Sox Defeat Reds, 5 4, Lower Magic Number To 3

Eugenio Suarez fields a ball against the Sox in the 2nd inning of the Sox 5-4 win over the Reds. (Photo credit: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Coupled with New York’s 9-5 loss in Toronto, the Red Sox reduced their magic number to three. They lead the Yankees by five games with seven to play.

That means Fenway Park can start preparing for a potential celebration. Boston finishes the regular season at home with three games against Toronto and four against Houston.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

