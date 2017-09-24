WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Phantom Gourmet: Ballo At Mohegan Sun

Filed Under: Ballo, Casino, Connecticut, Italian, Italian Cuisine, Mohegan Sun, Pasta

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (CBS) — Big, bold, and beautiful–that’s the best way to describe the food, flavors, and everything else at Ballo.

Located inside Mohegan Sun Casino, Ballo is undoubtedly one of the biggest and best Italian restaurants in all of New England, where the pastas are made by hand, the recipes are deliciously authentic, and the atmosphere is simply jaw dropping.

ballo2 Phantom Gourmet: Ballo At Mohegan Sun

(WBZ-TV)

“Their mouths open up, they can’t believe how big it is,” General Manager Jason Barlow says. “They say ‘wow, we feel like we’re not in a casino.'”

That’s because this 16-thousand-square-foot space features stone columns and soaring arches reminiscent of a Roman cathedral, One of the largest Carrara Marble bars ever constructed, and a large yet intimate dining room where Barlow and his staff treat every customer like a VIP.

ballo1 Phantom Gourmet: Ballo At Mohegan Sun

(WBZ-TV)

“Something that we hear from our guests on a consistent basis is how you’ve gone into this big beautiful restaurant and you felt like you were family,” Barlow says.

When it comes to the food, Executive Chef Shaun Golan has a simple philosophy: Find great ingredients and let them shine.

ballo5 Phantom Gourmet: Ballo At Mohegan Sun

(WBZ-TV)

“We buy the best that we can, we treat it simply, and we don’t take short cuts,” Golan says.

Especially when it comes to the pastas, where the dough is stretched, filled, and cut by hand, then turned into outstanding dishes like this goat cheese and bacon filled ravioli topped with grilled corn, hazelnuts, charred scallions, and brown butter.

ballo4 Phantom Gourmet: Ballo At Mohegan Sun

(WBZ-TV)

Or, a bright and fresh Tagliatelle tossed with shrimp scampi, lemon, and roasted garlic.

ballo3 Phantom Gourmet: Ballo At Mohegan Sun

(WBZ-TV)

“We really put a lot of emphasis on doing those pastas the best way that we can,” Golan says.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch