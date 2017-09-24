Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — Three cats and a guinea pig up for adoption from the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Fluff and Puff are two furry little brothers who were found as strays. The APCSM has other kittens available, after someone found them on the side of the road.

Max was born with about half of his tail. He’s a big player and is a lot of fun! He was also found in a litter of three kittens.

Vader may look like a super chill, one-and-a-half-year-old, but don’t be fooled–the force is strong with him! He’s fearless for his size, and loves dogs and other animals–he’s very social!

Don’t miss APCSM’s Dogtoberfest, held in partnership with Shovel Town Brewery, where you can help crown the king or queen of Dogtoberfest from their resident guest dogs. It’ll be held in Brockton on October 14. Tickets are $40, and include a four-beer tasting flight. Click here for more information.

For more information on adopting these or other pets, visit apcsm.org.