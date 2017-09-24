WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Documents Show Mom Feared Son Would Be Killed By Father

Filed Under: Anthony Scaccia, Foxborough, Murder, William Scaccia

FOXBOROUGH (AP) — Court documents show the mother of a 6-year-old who authorities say was shot and killed by his father in an apparent murder-suicide had feared years ago that it would happen.

The mother of 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia wrote in a 2013 application for a restraining order against 49-year-old William Scaccia Jr. that his behavior made her afraid he was “thinking of killing Anthony and himself.” The order was granted.

scaccia Documents Show Mom Feared Son Would Be Killed By Father

William Scaccia, Jr. (Photo credit: Norfolk County DA)

Prosecutors say Anthony died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Foxborough on Thursday. Police also found William Scaccia dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors say police found a handgun, shell casings and a note, leading them to believe the shootings were a murder-suicide.

anthony Documents Show Mom Feared Son Would Be Killed By Father

Anthony and William Scaccia (Family photo)

Police say Scaccia had recently been denied a gun permit.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

