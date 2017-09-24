Documents Show Mom Feared Son Would Be Killed By Father

Documents Show Mom Feared Son Would Be Killed By FatherCourt documents show the mother of a 6-year-old who authorities say was shot and killed by his father in an apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts had feared years ago that it would happen.

Police Identify Woman Found Dead In Revere, Ask Public For HelpRevere Police said Vanessa MacCormack, 30, was found unresponsive in her Grand View Avenue home around 3:30 p.m.

Robert Kraft, Patriots Players Respond To Trump CommentsPatriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued a statement Sunday morning responding to President Donald Trump's comments about players who take a knee during the National Anthem.

Members Of Boston's Caribbean Community Gather To Aid Puerto RicoBoston's Caribbean community and business leaders held a town hall in Roxbury to talk about helping Puerto Rico recover from the hurricanes.