Boston Area Groups Team-Up To Pull A Jet For Cancer Research

BOSTON (CBS) — Groups from the Boston area were at Logan Airport Sunday for an unusual fundraiser–raising money by pulling a jet across a tarmac.

The event is to raise money for the American Cancer Society and the object was to grab onto a large rope and pull a Jet Blue jet as far as the team can.

One of those teams was from the Malden Police Department, pulling a jet to honor one of their own who is fighting cancer. Chief Kevin Molis says it takes cooperation.

“We can’t do anything on our own. It requires an effort, a group effort, a community effort. I’m asking anyone who can hear my voice to participate. If you’re not here today, think of some way tomorrow in the future you can band together with us and fight this disease. Some day we can move on to other causes,” Molis said.

Michelle Maestra Batista was with another team and she lost both of her parents to cancer. So she came out to Logan wearing angel wings and a halo. She’s raising money in the hope that no one goes through what she did. So she’s hitching a rope to a Jet Blue plane and trying to pull it across the Jet Blue tarmac.

“I think doing this would make them proud,” Batista said.

The almost all kids team, and one bear–the Bruins mascot blades–had some trouble moving the plane at first.

That was until everyone on the tarmac ground team jumped in.

Adam from the non-profit One Summit joined the kids team, but he gave credit to the kids.

“All the kids did all the hard work. I was just there you know,” Adam said.

The plane eventually moved.

There is no word yet on how much was raised for the American Cancer Society.