Somerville Celebrates Fluff’s 100th Birthday

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — The city that gave the world “Fluff” celebrated its gift to the world Saturday.

Somerville, Massachusetts celebrated its 12th annual Fluff Fest on Union Square. The event commemorated the 100th anniversary of the invention of the marshmallow-based confection.

The 2017 event featured a Fluffdog, a hot dog with fluff.

Free standing Fluff Festival sign. (Karyn Regal/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

There were Fluff perogies and even a gluten-free Fluff Whoopie Pie.

 

There’s even the rice-based drink horchata with Fluff.

Festival attender Scott told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal that it was the strawberry that made the taste.

“Ahh, the Fluff really comes over, but it’s really the strawberry that’s the lingering flavor. But it’s great. It’s what I was hoping for,” Scott said.

He said the Fluff was more subtle, “It sets me off on having a delightful day.”

 

