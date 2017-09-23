Revolution Defeat Toronto FC, 2-1

FOXBORO (AP) — Lee Nguyen and Kei Kamara scored late goals and the New England Revolution, with a 2-1 win, denied Toronto FC an opportunity to clinch the Supporters’ Shield on Saturday.

Kamara scored the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute with a header off Nguyen’s cross. The Revs (11-4-5) avoided playoff elimination and extended their undefeated streak at home against Toronto FC (18-5-8) to six games. Toronto has three matches remaining to clinch the Shield with a magic number of three points.

Lee Nguyen of the New England Revolution. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Nguyen opened the scoring for New England in the 82nd minute with his 50th career goal, taking Chris Tierney’s lead pass from midfield and finishing through a defensive deflection.

Toronto FC’s Nicolas Hasler answered two minutes later with a right-footed volley of Michael Bradley’s diagonal cross.

Forwards Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore missed the match for Toronto FC, both due to lower body tightness.

