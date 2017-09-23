Patriots’ Devin McCourty Fires Back After President Trump’s Anthem Comments

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots safety Devin McCourty fired back after President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally Friday night that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the National Anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” Trump said at a rally in Alabama.

When the Patriots visited the White House to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win in April, McCourty did not attend.

In February, McCourty said he made the decision because “I don’t feel accepted in the White House.”

Saturday morning, McCourty tweeted about the response to his decision to skip the White House trip compared to the reaction following Trump’s Friday night remarks.

Ppl said it was disrespectful not going to the White House..I’m sure they are quiet about us being called “sons of bitches” 🤦🏿‍♂️(D-Mac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) September 23, 2017

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman spoke out Saturday as well, saying on Twitter “The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!!”

No Patriots players have kneeled during the National Anthems since the protests began last season.

Before last year’s season-opener versus the Arizona Cardinals, McCourty and then-teammate Martellus Bennett raised their fists following the anthem.

“Around the NFL, a lot of guys are doing different things,” said McCourty at the time. “We’ve talked as players throughout the league trying to make change in our communities one by one using our platform, not just doing it on Sundays and game days. We’ve talked about different things we’re going to try to do to help the country and help our communities out.”