BOSTON (CBS) – Hillary Clinton’s memoir “What Happened” may spell out the true reasons, at least to her, on why she lost to Donald Trump. And, for a mere couple of thousands of dollars, you can obtain VIP access to her book tour. Hillary fan or not, Marisa will put Hillary under the scope, and detail why she actually lost and what Hillary should do instead of penning convenient literary coda. Are you put off by Hillary’s actions, or do we need to truly know ‘what happened’?