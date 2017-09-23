Duck Hunting Open To NH Children For Weekend

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire children can try duck hunting this weekend without a license.

The state’s Youth Waterfowl Hunting Weekend allows children age 15 and younger to hunt if they are accompanied by a licensed adult. Jessica Carloni, waterfowl biologist for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, says the event allows young people to learn the sport at a time of year when it’s still fairly warm and there are a good number of birds around.

All regular season regulations apply.

