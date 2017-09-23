Patriots-Texans Week 3 Notes & Fun Facts

BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid passes along some news, notes and fun facts heading into Sunday’s Patriots-Texans tilt at Gillette Stadium.

– If you count the preseason, this marks the second season in a row that the Patriots and the Texans will play each other twice.

– This will be the 10th time overall the Patriots will face the Texans, with New England victorious in eight of their previous matchups. The Patriots are a perfect 5-0 against the Texans at home.

– Tom Brady is 5-1 against the Texans in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason. He’s thrown 14 touchdowns and six interceptions in those eight contests.

– Brady is two regular season wins away from tying Brett Favre (186) for most wins in the regular season. He owns the most wins all-time for a quarterback with 209.

– Bill Belichick needs seven more wins to pass Tom Landry (270) for third place on the all-time coaching wins list.

– After last week’s win over the Saints, Brady now has 52 games where he’s thrown three touchdowns and no interceptions — the most in NFL history.

– Rob Gronkowski has racked up 100 yards in 24 regular season games, tying him for second place with Kellen Winslow on the all-time tight ends list. Tony Gonzalez is first with 31 games with 100 yards or more.

– New England rookie Deatrich Wise Jr. has had a sack in his first two NFL games. He’s the first Patriots rookie to do that since Chandler Jones did it in 2012.

– Patriots running back James White was teammates with Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for one season at Wisconsin.

