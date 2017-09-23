New England Revolution Fans Weigh-In On President’s National Anthem Tweets

FOXBORO (CBS) — President Trump’s tweet criticizing the NFL for not firing players who don’t stand for the National Anthem is continuing to garner reactions.
New England sports fans have a lot to say about President Donald Trump’s latest string of tweets.
Shannon Culligan of Brighton says the issue isn’t that easy.
“It’s a very complicated topic and everybody is going to have their own opinions about it,” Culligan said.
The President took to Twitter calling on NFL owners to fire players who kneel during the National Anthem.
Patriots captain and safety Devin McCourty fired back at the President with a tweet of his own.
McCourty said, “Ppl said it was disrespectful not going to the White House. I’m sure they are quiet about us being called “s—ofb——.”
Many sports fans gearing up for tonight’s New England Revolution game defended the President’s comments.
Halifax resident Jon Schmeling says the players are benefiting from the country.
“It’s tough. It’s a tough call,” Schmeling said. “These guys are making big salaries, so they should respect the flag and respect the country. You see this, it is disrespect for the country.”
Schmeling says the players need to support the country and law enforcement.
“I think they should support the police and the troops and that shouldn’t be acceptable for sports teams,” another fan said.
Several NFL players have refused to stand during the “Star Spangled Banner” to project racial injustice, drawing both criticism and support.
Another fan says people should stand for their beliefs.
“You have to stand up for what you believe in too,” another fan said.
“We have the right to demonstrate how we want, but I think that it’s respectful to stand,” Culligan said. “So it’s a complicated issue for sure.”
The Patriots have declined to comment on this issue.
One Comment
All of us, including these overpaid jerks have the right to protest. As a Vietnam veteran these “players”(sic) say they are protesting cops, if that is the case then they need to do in the streets just like all other protests, not on national TV, where they have just spit in my face and all of the other millions of veterans and law enforcement, especially those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. I will never watch another nfl game or purchase nfl products. I hope all Americans who love their country do the same.
Actually there is no right to protest in private employment. In fact any team could terminate if they choose and player would have no case. Why? Constitutional rights only apply to federal, state and local government entities. There is no such right on your employers dime, time or property. There is no 1st Amendment right in Private Employment and proof you know little about the US Constitution.
Teams have chosen to allow that does not make it a right. They could change that at anytime. Nor does it have to be written anywhere. If you protest on any private job your employer can terminate you anywhere in the US. The Supreme Court has stated the same. Why? Constitution does not apply to private companies.