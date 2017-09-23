WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Despite Falling Short, Boston Peace Sign Record Group ‘Still Sent A Message’

Filed Under: Boston Common, Doug Cope, Human Peace Sign, Peace Sign

BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds of people went to the Boston Common Saturday to try to set the new world record for the world’s largest human peace sign.

Workers set up a grid on the Charles Street side of the Common and the crowd sang “Sweet Caroline” as they lined up.

The world’s record is 5,000 people. A Guinness Book of World Records official said the Saturday Boston turnout was only 1,682 people. That’s about 3,300 people short.

World’s Largest Human Peace Sign group on the Common. (WBZ-TV)

Organizer Sandra McCroom of Roxbury Child Services wasn’t disappointed because the group still sent a message.

“It was all worth it. It was worth it to stop and really think about what’s in your core. How do find peace of mind? How do you feel good about what you do when things just seem wrong?” McCroom said.

People at the Human Peace Sign effort. (WBZ-TV)

McCroom says she’s not disappointed by the day’s events.

“We’re winners no matter what because we had an enormous turnout and the crowd. And I couldn’t be prouder of my staff. We had a great day,” McCroom said.

Group on the Common going for largest human peace sign record. (Photo credit: Doug Cope/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

McCroom said they hope to try it again next year.

