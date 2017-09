Businesses Damaged During Dorchester FireSevereal businesses suffered extensive smoke damage early Saturday morning when a fire broke out in Dorchester.

President Trump: NFL Should Fire Players Who Kneel During National AnthemPresident Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthem. He's also encouraging fans to walk out in protest.

Father, Young Son Dead In Apparent Foxboro Murder-SuicideInvestigators say a father shot and killed his young son inside a Foxboro house, unsuccessfully tried to set the home on fire, then killed himself late Thursday night.

Teen Helps Family Escape From Burning HomeA family of five says they're shaken up - but they feel lucky to be alive after a fire in Stoughton.