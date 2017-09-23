Jamaica Way Bridge To Be Named After Carlos Arredondo’s Late Sons

Jamaica Way Bridge To Be Named After Carlos Arredondo's Late SonsA small bridge in Boston is being renamed in honor of the late sons of one of the citizen heroes that emerged from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Duck Hunting Open To NH Children For WeekendNew Hampshire children can try duck hunting this weekend without a license.

Businesses Damaged During Dorchester FireSevereal businesses suffered extensive smoke damage early Saturday morning when a fire broke out in Dorchester.

President Trump: NFL Should Fire Players Who Kneel During National AnthemPresident Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthem. He's also encouraging fans to walk out in protest.