Members Of Boston’s Caribbean Community Gather To Aid Puerto Rico

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s Caribbean community and business leaders held a town hall in Roxbury Saturday to talk about helping Puerto Rico recover from the hurricanes.

Many of the Puerto Ricans in the Boston area still have family on the island.

Supporters were advised that the relief effort has to be a long-term commitment.

“We have to physically and emotionally and mentally prepare ourselves that whatever commitment you are ready to make today, you better be making it for ten years,” the spokesman said.

The First Lady of Puerto Rico has launched a relief fund called “United For Puerto Rico.”

You can find more details on the fund at CBSBoston.com.