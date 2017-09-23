Celtics @ 7: Training Camp On The Horizon With Expectations High

By Adam Kaufman
BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics Media Day is Monday, which will be following by the start of training camp on Tuesday. As we wait, new All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward have further opened up about joining Boston this offseason and the people and places they’ve left behind.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman delved into those topics on Saturday’s show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Comcast SportsNet’s Kyle Draper joined the show to discuss all of the above, along with how he envisions the Celts jelling early this season,

Listen to hear the full show podcast!

