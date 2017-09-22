WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Conditions Off Cape & Islands | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Report: Patriots Sign WR Riley McCarron To Practice Squad

Filed Under: Iowa, New England Patriots, NFL, Riley McCarron, Sports News, wide receiver

BOSTON (CBS) — With a thinning receiving corps, the Patriots have made a move to potentially help boost depth at the position.

Wide receiver Riley McCarron joined the Patriots at practice on Friday, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. McCarron will be joining the Patriots’ practice squad, also first reported by Reiss.

McCarron, 24, is in his first NFL season after he caught 42 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns in his senior season at Iowa. He also returned seven punts for 148 yards, breaking one for a touchdown.

He went undrafted in April, but his impressive workout at Iowa’s pro day earned him a look from the Texans on their practice squad, but the team released him earlier this month.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien described McCarron as “the spitting image of [Wes] Welker, wearing number 83 and all.” O’Brien added: “He’s smart and tough.”

The Patriots lost star receiver Julian Edelman to a season-ending injury during the preseason. Danny Amendola suffered a concussion and a knee injury in the Patriots’ Week 1 win, and Chris Hogan suffered a knee injury in Week 2, as did Phillip Dorsett.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch