‘Completely Destroyed’: Natives Of Puerto Rico Unable To Contact Family

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – There have been many sleepless nights for the Lopez family of Leominster. They are natives of Puerto Rico, who are unable to contact some relatives living on the hurricane-ravaged island.

The government says the electrical infrastructure has been destroyed and 95 percent of cellular service is down.

“That’s not my island anymore, it’s completely destroyed,” said Johanna Lopez, who along with her siblings was born there.

Johanna has desperately been trying to reach her sister Brenda and her four children. Brenda is in the middle of treatment for both brain cancer and breast cancer and one of her sons is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

“I keep texting my sister hoping that somehow she’ll get a quick signal and say ‘we’re OK’ but nothing.”

Brenda was raised in Fitchburg with her siblings but moved back to Puerto Rico four years ago because she had a calling to become a pastor like her parents.

“She’s a very strong, faithful woman. The Lord is with her, that’s why she’s not scared,” said Johanna.