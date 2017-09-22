WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
‘That Was Crazy’: Price Is Right Contestants Hit $1 5 Straight Times On Big Wheel

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – The “Price Is Right” kicked off its new season this week in the most amazing way possible.

On Friday’s show, the three contestants spinning the big wheel hit $1 – five times in a row.

At one point, even host Drew Carey was jumping up and down.

price is right group That Was Crazy: Price Is Right Contestants Hit $1 5 Straight Times On Big Wheel

A group hug after each contestant hit $1 on the big wheel. (Image credit: FremantleMedia)

“Oh my goodness, what is happening,” Carey said.

The first time through, each of the three players won $10,000 for reaching $1. On the second go-around, contestants Wilbur and Charlotte hit $1 again for $25,000 each – a total of $80,000 given away by the wheel.

price is right drew 25k That Was Crazy: Price Is Right Contestants Hit $1 5 Straight Times On Big Wheel

Two contestants embrace after $1 is hit for the fifth time. (Image credit: FremantleMedia)

“That was crazy, everybody’s going to record this one. .. history!” Carey said. “That’s a pretty good way to start the season.”

Social media was in disbelief at the incredible streak.

In an interview with CBS Local, Drew Carey teased that there would be an “outrageous” moment during premiere week.

“We couldn’t believe what was happening, my jaw was hanging down,” Carey said. “It’s going to be our biggest viral moment ever.”

