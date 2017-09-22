Man Electrocuted After Climbing 115,000 Volt Transmission Line Tower

NORTH READING (CBS) – A man was killed after climbing a tower that has high-voltage power lines in North Reading late Thursday night.
The fire department told WBZ-TV the man snuck onto a National Grid complex on Crestwood Drive around 9:20 p.m. and climbed a tower that has 115,000 volt transmission lines.
He was electrocuted.
Firefighters found his body when they arrived at the tower.
The man’s name and age have not been made public.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.