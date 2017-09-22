Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Conditions Off Cape & Islands | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

NightSide – WBZ Cares – Alzheimer’s Association

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ, WBZ Cares

BOSTON (CBS) – Every month, we take some time to feature a local charity to highlight the good work they do as part of our ongoing series, WBZ Cares. This month, we’ll talk with the Alzheimer’s Association about the research they help fund and the care and support they provide people who have been affected. The upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness of the disease, and the Boston chapter is expected to include seven thousand people. Tune in to hear all about the walk, the ongoing fight against Alzheimer’s, and how you can help

