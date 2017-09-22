Logan Ranks Near The Bottom In Airport Satisfaction Study

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a new report ranking the best and worst airports in the country and it looks like there’s room for improvement at Logan.
J.D. Power based its list on overall traveler satisfaction, factoring in terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in, food, beverage and retail.
In the “mega airport” ranking category, Boston’s Logan Airport came in 14th, finishing ahead of only JFK, O’Hare, LAX and Newark. Orlando International Airport had the best rating among mega airports, according to J.D. Power.
Elsewhere in New England, Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport came in last place in the ranking of medium airports. Among airports of all sizes, LaGuardia has the worst ranking.
Overall, J.D. Power says customer satisfaction scores are at an all-time high thanks to fewer issues with the TSA, better technology and creative initiatives like offering therapy dogs for passengers while they wait to board.