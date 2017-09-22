Kyrie Irving Tells Story Of Good Samaritans Helping Him After His Car Broke Down

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving has officially been a Celtic for less than a month, but he’s already reaping the benefits of having Bostonians on his side.

The Celtics’ newest star point guard was on his way to the Celtics’ practice facility in Waltham earlier this week when his Jeep broke down in front of Bentley University. He didn’t realize that he had put the wrong type of gas in his car, which caused the breakdown. But a group of four people eventually stopped and asked Irving if he needed “a lift somewhere” – apparently not even knowing who he was at the time.

“You know, just to have that type of support anywhere at any given moment, they had no idea who I was, it makes it even sweeter. Being part of the Boston culture, I’m just enthused and I can’t wait to get started,” said Irving, who added that his mishap caused him to be 45 minutes late for a meeting with head coach Brad Stevens. C’s equipment guys eventually went and picked him up.

Safe to say that Irving is enjoying his experience with the people of Boston so far.