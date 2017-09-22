Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Conditions Off Cape & Islands | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Maine Sen. Collins Leaning Against GOP Health Care Plan Despite Pressure

Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Maine, Politics, Susan Collins

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she’s “leaning against” a Republican proposal to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, despite new pressure from Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage.

collins Maine Sen. Collins Leaning Against GOP Health Care Plan Despite Pressure

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins speaks to members of the media as she arrives for a vote at the Capitol September 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Joining Vice President Mike Pence in Washington, LePage said Friday that the bill represents the “best chance” to reform the current system and to return decision-making about funding health care to the states.

LePage cited a study from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that says Maine would gain 44 percent more in funding by 2026 under the proposal by GOP Sens. Lindsay Graham and Bill Cassidy. The same analysis shows other states would lose ground.

In Maine, Collins says there are lots of numbers floating around, and she’s awaiting an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office before a final decision.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch