Gronkowski, Amendola Both Say They’re Ready To Play Vs. Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s offense appears to be welcoming back an important contributor, while also keeping its most important pass catcher on the field.

Both Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola told reporters on Friday that they’re healthy and ready to go for the Patriots’ Sunday afternoon meeting with the Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski left last weekend’s game with a groin injury, while Amendola suffered a concussion and knee injury in the team’s season opener on Sept. 7.

Gronk: I'm ready to go now pic.twitter.com/zwSNtUzshU — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 22, 2017

Gronk: "Am I good to go? Yeah, I'm good to go. I'm ready." — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) September 22, 2017

Amendola said he's "good to go." — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 22, 2017

Gronkowski leads the Patriots with 149 receiving yards on eight catches, and he’s one of three Patriots with a receiving touchdown this season.

Amendola caught six passes for 100 yards in the season opener before getting hurt.