$8,000 Bicycle Stolen From Car On Beacon Street

BROOKLINE (CBS) – Brookline Police are searching for whoever stole a bicycle valued at $8,000 off of a bike rack Thursday morning on Beacon Street.

The bike was reported missing just after 9 a.m.

Police say a man parked his car on Beacon Street and as he walked away he made a phone call to his wife.

The man then walked into a restaurant, and when he returned to his car less than 10 minutes later, his Pivot bicycle was missing from the rack on the back of the car.

bike1 $8,000 Bicycle Stolen From Car On Beacon Street

A surveillance camera captured a bicycle thief in Brookline. (Image Credit: Brookline Police)

Brookline Police said the bike was not locked onto the rack.

It would have taken whoever took it several steps to release it. Because of that, police believe the suspect was familiar with this type of bike rack.

brookline $8,000 Bicycle Stolen From Car On Beacon Street

A bicycle, worth about $8,000, was stolen in Brookline. (Image Credit: Brookline Police)

Surveillance video captured the suspect riding away on the bicycle, which is black with orange lettering and large tires.

Police spoke with several pedestrians, but no one witnessed the theft.

