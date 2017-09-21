Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Conditions Off Cape & Islands | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

When Is The Season Premiere Of Your Favorite CBS Show?

Filed Under: CBS

BOSTON (CBS) – The wait is over. Your favorite CBS Shows are about to launch their new seasons, and soon-to-be favorites are premiering over the next couple of weeks. Here is a handy guide of when to catch the first episodes, so you won’t be playing catch-up.

RETURNING FAVORITES

60 MINUTES – Sunday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. (following football)

THE BIG BANG THEORY – Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m.

KEVIN CAN WAIT – Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m.

SCORPION – Monday, September 25 at 10 p.m.

NCIS – Tuesday, September 26 at 8 p.m.

BULL – Tuesday, September 26 at 9 p.m.

NCIS: NEW ORLEANS – Tuesday, September 26 at 10 p.m.

SURVIVOR – Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m.

CRIMINAL MINDS – Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m.

MACGYVER – Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

HAWAII FIVE-0 – Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m.

BLUE BLOODS – Friday, September 29 at 10 p.m.

48 HOURS – Saturday, September 30 at 10 p.m.

NCIS: LOS ANGELES – Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 p.m. (may slide due to football)

MADAM SECRETARY – Sunday, October 8 at 10 p.m.

SUPERIOR DONUTS – Monday, October 30 at 9:30 p.m.

MOM – Thursday, November 2 at 9 p.m.

LIFE IN PIECES – Thursday, November 2 at 9:30 p.m.

NEW SHOWS

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Sunday, September 24 ONLY ON CBS ALL ACCESS

YOUNG SHELDON – Monday, September 25 at 8:30 p.m.

ME, MYSELF & I – Monday, September 25 at 9:30 p.m.

SEAL TEAM – Wednesday, September 27 at 9 p.m.

WISDOM OF THE CROWD – Sunday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m.

9JKL – Monday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. – Thursday, November 2 at 10 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch