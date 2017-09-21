When Is The Season Premiere Of Your Favorite CBS Show?

BOSTON (CBS) – The wait is over. Your favorite CBS Shows are about to launch their new seasons, and soon-to-be favorites are premiering over the next couple of weeks. Here is a handy guide of when to catch the first episodes, so you won’t be playing catch-up.
RETURNING FAVORITES
60 MINUTES – Sunday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. (following football)
THE BIG BANG THEORY – Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m.
KEVIN CAN WAIT – Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m.
SCORPION – Monday, September 25 at 10 p.m.
NCIS – Tuesday, September 26 at 8 p.m.
BULL – Tuesday, September 26 at 9 p.m.
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS – Tuesday, September 26 at 10 p.m.
SURVIVOR – Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m.
CRIMINAL MINDS – Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m.
MACGYVER – Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m.
HAWAII FIVE-0 – Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m.
BLUE BLOODS – Friday, September 29 at 10 p.m.
48 HOURS – Saturday, September 30 at 10 p.m.
NCIS: LOS ANGELES – Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 p.m. (may slide due to football)
MADAM SECRETARY – Sunday, October 8 at 10 p.m.
SUPERIOR DONUTS – Monday, October 30 at 9:30 p.m.
MOM – Thursday, November 2 at 9 p.m.
LIFE IN PIECES – Thursday, November 2 at 9:30 p.m.
NEW SHOWS
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Sunday, September 24 ONLY ON CBS ALL ACCESS
YOUNG SHELDON – Monday, September 25 at 8:30 p.m.
ME, MYSELF & I – Monday, September 25 at 9:30 p.m.
SEAL TEAM – Wednesday, September 27 at 9 p.m.
WISDOM OF THE CROWD – Sunday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m.
9JKL – Monday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m.
S.W.A.T. – Thursday, November 2 at 10 p.m.