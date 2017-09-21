Tropical Storm Jose Isn’t Going Anywhere Fast

BOSTON (CBS) – Jose is still a tropical storm… still sitting off of our coast… still bringing strong wind gusts… still bring some bands of rain… still battering our coast.

And it’s not going anywhere fast.

Positioned 150 miles southeast of Nantucket, Jose is barely moving Thursday morning.

What does that mean for us the next several days?

Let’s break it down.

WIND AND COASTAL IMPACTS

While the strongest gusts were felt Wednesday evening (61 mph gust on Nantucket, for example), there will still be gusts 40-50 mph from Plymouth to the Cape and Islands through the day Thursday. Pockets of isolated damage will be possible.

The wind direction will remain from the north-north east Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

You know what that means – continued battering of our coastline, minor coastal flooding/splash over and beach erosion for days.

RAIN

Many of us will be dry Thursday, but some of the outer bands of Jose will continue to pivot in from the southeast, impacting the Cape/Islands with occasional showers and tropical downpours.

As the storm wobbles offshore, additional rain may back towards us Thursday night and Friday, allowing for scattered showers to overspread much of eastern Mass. So have your umbrella on standby Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

With Jose in close proximity this weekend, eastern Mass. will have to deal with some stubborn clouds, especially on Saturday.

Sunday turns brighter across the board and warmer too. Many will soar well into the 80s with record warmth anticipated across parts of northern and central New England.

HURRICANE MARIA

Meanwhile, we’re keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Maria, which weakened temporarily to Category 2 status Wednesday before regaining strength once again overnight. This destructive Cat 3 storm is lashing the Dominican Republic Thursday morning and will move just east of the Turks and Caicos later in the day.

After that, Maria will pass east of the Bahamas and work northward, weakening slowly by the start of next week (Cat 1 at that point).

The latest guidance suggests that Maria will stay out in the Atlantic, passing well southeast of New England during the middle part of next week.

There are some “outlier” solutions that show a scenario where Maria comes closer to the Northeast, which would obviously change potential impacts considerably for us in New England if that were to pan out.

In other words, it’s still too early to lock anything in, so stay tuned to WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio 1030 and CBS Boston.com for the very latest.