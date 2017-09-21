Sweet Tomatoes Crash Hearing Focuses On Accused Driver’s Multiple Sclerosis

BOSTON (CBS) — A hearing in the case of the man charged in the deadly Sweet Tomatoes crash last year focused on Multiple Sclerosis–the debilitating disease which may have played a factor in his driving through the restaurant.

Bradford Casler is charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of operating a motor vehicle to endanger. He’s considering a guilty plea, depending on the judge’s sentencing recommendation.

Casler drove through an intersection and into the Newton Sweet Tomatoes restaurant on March 1, 2016.

Eleanor Miele, 57, and Gregory Morin, 32, were killed in the crash, and several others were injured.

Casler’s attorney says his client’s MS played a factor in the crash.

Dr. Ellen Lathi of the Elliot Lewis Center for Multiple Sclerosis in Wellesley testified first Thursday, speaking about Multiple Sclerosis in general terms–not specifically about Casler’s diagnosis.

“This is the most common disabling disease of young people in the United States,” Dr. Lathi said.

About 10,000 people in Massachusetts are affected by the disease. She said there is no cure, but MS patients often have a normal life expectancy.

"Acute hearing loss, vision loss…" Dr. goes through exhaustive list of symptoms of MS, which driver in fatal #SweetTomatoes crash has #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) September 21, 2017

“This is a severe disease that in the untreated population leads to physical impairment and disability in about 75 percent of people within the first 8 to 15 years,” Dr. Lathi said.

She said fatigue, hearing and vision loss, pain, loss of motor skills, and cognitive impairment were all symptoms of the disease, and that sleep deprivation and stress can exacerbate them.

She told the court she knew Casler, but had never treated him.

Dr. Lathi: Cognitive impairment is a symptom of MS. "Stress exaggerates MS symptoms." #SweetTomatoes — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) September 21, 2017

Carol Cafferty, Superintendent of Middlesex Jail, testified about the accommodations made for prisoners with disabilities like MS.

At a hearing earlier this month, Casler’s long-time friend Stephen Gordon asked the judge not to send Casler to jail because of his disease–but Cafferty said “we try to get services in as best as we can” for prisoners with immediate disability needs, MS treatment included.

Defense for Brad Casler, driver accused in fatal #SweetTomatoes crash, asks if jail can provide inmate travel for MS treatments. "Yes." #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) September 21, 2017

Prosecutors said his MS did not play a factor in the crash–but claim speed did.

In a victim impact statement given at Casler’s last hearing, Morin’s widow said Casler got into his car knowing the risks of his disease.

Casler will return to court October 2 to tell the judge whether or not he will decide to plead guilty.

Sweet Tomatoes had extensive damage and was boarded up for months. Last summer, safety bollards were installed in front of the shop.

The restaurant reopened last month, 18 months after the tragic crash.