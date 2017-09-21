Rob Gronkowski Participates, Marcus Cannon Does Not At Patriots’ Thursday Practice

Aaron Hernandez's Family Sues NFL, Patriots Over 'Severe Case' Of CTEAaron Hernandez’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against the NFL and the New England Patriots after tests on the former player brain revealed a “severe case” of brain trauma.

Family Of Boy Who Drowned At South Boston Day Camp Suing CityThe family of the seven-year-old boy who died while under the supervision of a city-run day camp says they're suing the city of Boston.

When Is The Season Premiere Of Your Favorite CBS Show?The wait is over. Your favorite CBS Shows are about to launch their new seasons, and soon-to-be favorites are premiering over the next couple of weeks.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions Addresses Law Enforcement In BostonAttorney General Jeff Sessions was in Boston Thursday afternoon to talk to law enforcement officials about transnational organized crime, and was met by a small crowd of ACLU pro-immigration protesters.