Rob Gronkowski Participates, Marcus Cannon Does Not At Patriots’ Thursday Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots welcomed back all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski to practice on Thursday, but they remained without their starting right tackle.
Despite being present, Marcus Cannon was listed as not participating in Thursday’s practice session due to a concussion and an ankle injury. Considering he also didn’t practice on Wednesday, his status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans looks very much in doubt.
Gronkowski was present at Wednesday’s session but was listed as a non-participant. On Thursday, he was a limited participant as he recovers from what the team termed a groin injury, which he suffered Sunday in the team’s win in New Orleans.
Rex Burkhead did not practice due to a rib injury sustained in New Orleans.
Defensive tackle Vincent Valentine also took a step backward, going from limited participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday. Valentine is dealing with a knee injury.
Danny Amendola (concussion/knee), Phillip Dorsett (knee), Stephon Gilmore (groin), Dont’a Hightower (knee), Chris Hogan (knee), Elandon Roberts (thumb), Eric Rowe (groin) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) were all limited participants for the second straight day.