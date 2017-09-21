Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

NightSide – Governor Sununu In Studio

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu returns to the NightSide studio to talk with Dan and take your calls. The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity held its second meeting last week in New Hampshire, and focused partly on claims that thousands of illegal voters are routinely bused into the state to help tip the scales in favor of the Democrats. Dan will ask Governor Sununu about his thoughts on the integrity of our elections and whether voter fraud is a major issue facing our country.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch