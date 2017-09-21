NightSide – Governor Sununu In Studio

BOSTON (CBS) – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu returns to the NightSide studio to talk with Dan and take your calls. The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity held its second meeting last week in New Hampshire, and focused partly on claims that thousands of illegal voters are routinely bused into the state to help tip the scales in favor of the Democrats. Dan will ask Governor Sununu about his thoughts on the integrity of our elections and whether voter fraud is a major issue facing our country.