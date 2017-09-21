NightSide – Can Towns Say No To Pot?

Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts voters decided last November to legalize marijuana for recreational use. But, as the brand new industry prepares to open its doors to customers, towns have started considering ways to restrict or even outright ban marijuana shops. Milford voted this week to prohibit marijuana retail locations, despite the fact that a majority of Milford voters approved legalization back in November. Do you think towns should be able to ban the sale of marijuana, even though voters have said they want it to be legalized?

